Iris Clothings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.72 crore, up 63.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.72 crore in March 2021 up 63.38% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021 up 188.21% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021 up 76.82% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2020.

Iris Clothings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.

Iris Clothings shares closed at 109.00 on May 03, 2021 (NSE)