Iris Clothings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.72 crore, up 63.38% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iris Clothings are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.72 crore in March 2021 up 63.38% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021 up 188.21% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021 up 76.82% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2020.

Iris Clothings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.

Iris Clothings shares closed at 109.00 on May 03, 2021 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations29.7228.15
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations29.7228.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.0113.21
Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.903.71
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost3.303.35
Depreciation1.351.34
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses4.873.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.963.41
Other Income0.020.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.993.43
Interest0.570.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.412.74
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax3.412.74
Tax1.320.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.091.99
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.091.99
Equity Share Capital16.3116.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.281.22
Diluted EPS1.281.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.281.22
Diluted EPS1.281.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

