Iris Clothings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.16 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.16 crore in June 2023 up 3.75% from Rs. 23.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 76.15% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2023 up 49.06% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2022.

Iris Clothings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

Iris Clothings shares closed at 449.65 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.36% returns over the last 6 months and 133.71% over the last 12 months.