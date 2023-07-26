English
    Iris Clothings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.16 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iris Clothings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.16 crore in June 2023 up 3.75% from Rs. 23.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 76.15% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2023 up 49.06% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2022.

    Iris Clothings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

    Iris Clothings shares closed at 449.65 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.36% returns over the last 6 months and 133.71% over the last 12 months.

    Iris Clothings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.1637.5923.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.1637.5923.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.1712.4914.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.675.224.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.754.98-7.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.644.554.14
    Depreciation1.401.301.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.105.103.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.933.952.93
    Other Income0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.953.992.95
    Interest0.830.930.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.133.062.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.133.062.34
    Tax1.050.830.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.082.231.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.082.231.75
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.371.07
    Diluted EPS1.891.371.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.371.07
    Diluted EPS1.891.371.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

