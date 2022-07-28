Iris Clothings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in June 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 19.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 down 2.85% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2022 down 2.96% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2021.

Iris Clothings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

Iris Clothings shares closed at 193.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and 10.43% over the last 12 months.