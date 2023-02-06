Iris Clothings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore, down 18.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore in December 2022 down 18.71% from Rs. 25.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 66.61% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.81% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.