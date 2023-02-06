English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Iris Clothings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore, down 18.71% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iris Clothings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore in December 2022 down 18.71% from Rs. 25.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 66.61% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.81% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.

    Iris Clothings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.3531.7625.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.3531.7625.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.3316.5615.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.364.542.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.34-3.22-7.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.084.494.83
    Depreciation1.371.321.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.742.683.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.815.413.75
    Other Income0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.835.443.78
    Interest0.750.710.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.084.723.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.084.723.21
    Tax0.291.240.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.793.492.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.793.492.38
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.492.141.46
    Diluted EPS0.492.141.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.492.141.46
    Diluted EPS0.492.141.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited