IRIS Business Services adds 1,799 SaaS customers, registers 483% increase in PAT

IRIS said that the total number of customers served with its SaaS offerings has gone up to 6,095.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 23 percent to Rs 10.12 crore, from Rs 8.26 crore in the previous 12 months, IRIS said.

IRIS Business Services Ltd on May 23 reported a second successive year of profitable growth despite a dip in non-SAAS business revenues. The company said it added 1,799 new customers for its SAAS offerings.

In an exchange filing, the company reported a 10 percent growth in total revenues in FY 2021 to Rs 56.59 crore up from Rs 51.57 crore in FY 2020.

The company posted an impressive Profit After Tax (PAT) growth of 483 percent, up from Rs 46 lakhs in FY 2020 to Rs 2.72 cr in FY 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 23 percent to Rs 10.12 crore, from Rs 8.26 crore in the previous 12 months, IRIS said.

"We can see that operating leverage is kicking in," IRIS Business Services Founder & CFO, K Balachandran, said.

The firm said that the total number of customers served with its SaaS offerings has gone up to 6,095. During the year under review, the company also repaid a term loan on its books, it said.

"Our business mix will always include SAAS and non-SAAS revenues though our focus will be to keep increasing recurring revenues which presently stands at about 71 percent of total revenues," said Founder & CEO, S Swaminathan.

While it is unfortunate that the pandemic has held us back from giving effect to our growth plans, we are optimistic bout what the future holds for IRIS, Swaminathan added.

"Cash flow from operations registered a significant increase to Rs 1,124 lakh in FY 21 from Rs 180 lakh in FY 20. Cash and cash equivalents have registered an appreciable jump from Rs 169 lakh in FY 20 to Rs 845 lakh in FY 21," the company said.

Based in Mumbai, IRIS Business Services is a global Regtech with compliance software products for regulators and enterprises. The company has offices in  United States, Singapore and  Italy and clients in some 40 countries.
first published: May 23, 2021 02:47 pm

