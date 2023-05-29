IRIS Business S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore in March 2023 up 20.97% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 113.67% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 30.04% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

    IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

    IRIS Business S shares closed at 84.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.

    IRIS Business Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.7317.1516.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.7317.1516.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8010.418.54
    Depreciation1.161.141.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.193.935.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.581.671.01
    Other Income0.420.120.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.001.791.14
    Interest0.280.240.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.721.560.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.721.560.76
    Tax0.320.280.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.401.280.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.401.280.65
    Equity Share Capital19.3619.3119.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.660.34
    Diluted EPS0.720.660.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.660.34
    Diluted EPS0.720.660.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

