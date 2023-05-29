IRIS Business S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore in March 2023 up 20.97% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 113.67% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 30.04% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.
IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.
IRIS Business S shares closed at 84.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.
|IRIS Business Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.73
|17.15
|16.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.73
|17.15
|16.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.80
|10.41
|8.54
|Depreciation
|1.16
|1.14
|1.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.19
|3.93
|5.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.58
|1.67
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|1.79
|1.14
|Interest
|0.28
|0.24
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.72
|1.56
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.72
|1.56
|0.76
|Tax
|0.32
|0.28
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.40
|1.28
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.40
|1.28
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|19.36
|19.31
|19.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|0.66
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|0.66
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|0.66
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|0.66
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited