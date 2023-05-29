IRIS Business S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore in March 2023 up 20.97% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 113.67% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 30.04% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

IRIS Business S shares closed at 84.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.