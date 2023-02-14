IRIS Business S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore in December 2022 up 13.9% from Rs. 15.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 152.03% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.
IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.
IRIS Business S shares closed at 80.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.
|IRIS Business Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.15
|15.43
|15.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.15
|15.43
|15.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.41
|9.14
|8.91
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.12
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.93
|4.59
|3.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|0.57
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.22
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.79
|0.79
|1.24
|Interest
|0.24
|0.22
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.56
|0.57
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.56
|0.57
|1.01
|Tax
|0.28
|0.12
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.28
|0.45
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.28
|0.45
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|19.31
|19.31
|19.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.23
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.23
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.23
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.23
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited