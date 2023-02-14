IRIS Business S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore in December 2022 up 13.9% from Rs. 15.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 152.03% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.

IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

IRIS Business S shares closed at 80.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.