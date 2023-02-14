English
    IRIS Business S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore in December 2022 up 13.9% from Rs. 15.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 152.03% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.

    IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

    IRIS Business S shares closed at 80.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.

    IRIS Business Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.1515.4315.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.1515.4315.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.419.148.91
    Depreciation1.141.121.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.934.593.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.670.571.02
    Other Income0.120.220.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.790.791.24
    Interest0.240.220.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.560.571.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.560.571.01
    Tax0.280.120.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.280.450.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.280.450.51
    Equity Share Capital19.3119.3119.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.230.26
    Diluted EPS0.660.230.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.230.26
    Diluted EPS0.660.230.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am