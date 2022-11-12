IRIS Business S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore in September 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021.
IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.
IRIS Business S shares closed at 77.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -47.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|IRIS Business Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.49
|16.64
|14.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.49
|16.64
|14.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.62
|9.11
|8.39
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.27
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.04
|5.31
|4.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|0.96
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.11
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.92
|1.07
|0.61
|Interest
|0.24
|0.25
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.82
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.68
|0.82
|0.37
|Tax
|0.12
|0.16
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.56
|0.66
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.56
|0.66
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.56
|0.66
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|19.31
|19.22
|19.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.36
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.36
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.36
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.36
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited