IRIS Business S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore in September 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021.

IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

IRIS Business S shares closed at 77.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -47.69% over the last 12 months.