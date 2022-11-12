English
    IRIS Business S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore in September 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021.

    IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    IRIS Business S shares closed at 77.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -47.69% over the last 12 months.

    IRIS Business Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4916.6414.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4916.6414.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.629.118.39
    Depreciation1.131.271.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.045.314.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.700.960.47
    Other Income0.220.110.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.921.070.61
    Interest0.240.250.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.680.820.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.680.820.37
    Tax0.120.16--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.560.660.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.560.660.37
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.560.660.37
    Equity Share Capital19.3119.2219.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.360.19
    Diluted EPS0.290.360.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.360.19
    Diluted EPS0.290.360.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

