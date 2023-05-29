IRIS Business S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in March 2023 up 15.06% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 92% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 29.39% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.

IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

IRIS Business S shares closed at 83.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 0.18% over the last 12 months.