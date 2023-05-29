English
    IRIS Business S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in March 2023 up 15.06% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 92% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 29.39% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.

    IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

    IRIS Business S shares closed at 83.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 0.18% over the last 12 months.

    IRIS Business Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.5618.8917.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.5618.8917.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1110.969.00
    Depreciation1.161.151.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.594.906.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.691.881.19
    Other Income0.540.120.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.232.011.32
    Interest0.290.250.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.941.760.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.941.760.94
    Tax0.360.280.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.581.480.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.581.480.82
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.581.470.82
    Equity Share Capital19.3619.3119.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.760.43
    Diluted EPS0.810.760.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.760.43
    Diluted EPS0.810.760.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

