IRIS Business S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in March 2023 up 15.06% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 92% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 29.39% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.
IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.
IRIS Business S shares closed at 83.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 0.18% over the last 12 months.
|IRIS Business Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.56
|18.89
|17.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.56
|18.89
|17.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.11
|10.96
|9.00
|Depreciation
|1.16
|1.15
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.59
|4.90
|6.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|1.88
|1.19
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.23
|2.01
|1.32
|Interest
|0.29
|0.25
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.94
|1.76
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.94
|1.76
|0.94
|Tax
|0.36
|0.28
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.58
|1.48
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.58
|1.48
|0.82
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.58
|1.47
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|19.36
|19.31
|19.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.76
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.76
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.76
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.76
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
