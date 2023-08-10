IRIS Business S Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 23.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in June 2023 up 23.94% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 41.33% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

IRIS Business S shares closed at 91.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.26% over the last 12 months.