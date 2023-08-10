English
    IRIS Business S Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 23.94% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRIS Business Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in June 2023 up 23.94% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 41.33% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

    IRIS Business S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

    IRIS Business S shares closed at 91.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.26% over the last 12 months.

    IRIS Business Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6320.5616.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6320.5616.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9511.119.11
    Depreciation1.141.161.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.236.595.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.301.690.96
    Other Income0.100.540.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.402.231.07
    Interest0.240.290.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.161.940.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.161.940.82
    Tax0.230.360.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.931.580.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.931.580.66
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.931.580.66
    Equity Share Capital19.3619.3619.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.820.36
    Diluted EPS0.480.810.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.820.36
    Diluted EPS0.480.810.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

