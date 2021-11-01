IRFC Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,690.02 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,690.02 crore in September 2021 up 26.28% from Rs. 3,713.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,501.48 crore in September 2021 up 50.9% from Rs. 995.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,661.72 crore in September 2021 up 26.15% from Rs. 3,695.45 crore in September 2020.

IRFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2020.

IRFC shares closed at 24.20 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)