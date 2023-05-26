English
    IRFC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,236.08 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Railway Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,236.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.14% from Rs. 5,931.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,327.71 crore in March 2023 down 11.04% from Rs. 1,492.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,225.73 crore in March 2023 up 6.42% from Rs. 5,850.36 crore in March 2022.

    IRFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2022.

    IRFC shares closed at 32.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.56% returns over the last 6 months and 48.49% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,236.086,217.965,931.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,236.086,217.965,931.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.262.404.43
    Depreciation3.323.734.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.620.590.64
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.1427.5377.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,185.746,183.715,843.96
    Other Income36.674.071.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,222.416,187.785,845.64
    Interest4,894.704,554.334,352.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,327.711,633.451,492.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,327.711,633.451,492.81
    Tax----0.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,327.711,633.451,492.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,327.711,633.451,492.50
    Equity Share Capital13,068.5113,068.5113,068.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves32,401.8131,073.6427,927.83
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.021.251.14
    Diluted EPS1.021.251.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.021.251.14
    Diluted EPS1.021.251.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Indian Railway Finance Corporation #IRFC #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:03 pm