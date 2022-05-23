IRFC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,931.13 crore, up 33.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,931.13 crore in March 2022 up 33.14% from Rs. 4,454.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,492.50 crore in March 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 1,482.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,850.36 crore in March 2022 up 32.83% from Rs. 4,404.46 crore in March 2021.

IRFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2021.

IRFC shares closed at 21.50 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)