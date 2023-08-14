IRFC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,679.17 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,679.17 crore in June 2023 up 18.69% from Rs. 5,627.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,556.57 crore in June 2023 down 6.32% from Rs. 1,661.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,651.77 crore in June 2023 up 18.68% from Rs. 5,604.73 crore in June 2022.

IRFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2022.

IRFC shares closed at 48.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.27% returns over the last 6 months and 130.66% over the last 12 months.