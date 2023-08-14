English
    IRFC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,679.17 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Railway Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,679.17 crore in June 2023 up 18.69% from Rs. 5,627.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,556.57 crore in June 2023 down 6.32% from Rs. 1,661.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,651.77 crore in June 2023 up 18.68% from Rs. 5,604.73 crore in June 2022.

    IRFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2022.

    IRFC shares closed at 48.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.27% returns over the last 6 months and 130.66% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,679.176,236.085,627.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,679.176,236.085,627.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.774.262.62
    Depreciation4.233.323.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-5.430.62-4.66
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.9242.1424.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,645.696,185.745,601.19
    Other Income1.8636.670.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,647.546,222.415,601.22
    Interest5,090.974,894.703,939.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,556.571,327.711,661.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,556.571,327.711,661.58
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,556.571,327.711,661.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,556.571,327.711,661.58
    Equity Share Capital13,068.5113,068.5113,068.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves33,965.2532,401.8129,588.64
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.021.27
    Diluted EPS1.201.021.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.021.27
    Diluted EPS1.201.021.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:11 pm

