IRFC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,581.56 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,581.56 crore in June 2021 up 24.86% from Rs. 3,669.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,501.95 crore in June 2021 up 68.42% from Rs. 891.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,578.54 crore in June 2021 up 26.04% from Rs. 3,632.62 crore in June 2020.

IRFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2020.

IRFC shares closed at 23.80 on August 13, 2021 (NSE)