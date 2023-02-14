IRFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,217.96 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,217.96 crore in December 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 5,095.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,633.45 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 1,593.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,191.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 5,088.34 crore in December 2021.