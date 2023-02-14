IRFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,217.96 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,217.96
|5,809.80
|5,095.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,217.96
|5,809.80
|5,095.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.40
|3.82
|2.35
|Depreciation
|3.73
|3.51
|3.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.59
|0.54
|0.70
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.53
|29.71
|5.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,183.71
|5,772.23
|5,084.05
|Other Income
|4.07
|0.59
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,187.78
|5,772.82
|5,085.24
|Interest
|4,554.33
|4,058.54
|3,491.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,633.45
|1,714.28
|1,593.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,633.45
|1,714.28
|1,593.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,633.45
|1,714.28
|1,593.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,633.45
|1,714.28
|1,593.91
|Equity Share Capital
|13,068.51
|13,068.51
|13,068.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|31,073.64
|30,480.59
|26,436.17
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.25
|1.31
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|1.25
|1.31
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.25
|1.31
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|1.25
|1.31
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited