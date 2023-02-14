English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IRFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,217.96 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Railway Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,217.96 crore in December 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 5,095.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,633.45 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 1,593.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,191.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 5,088.34 crore in December 2021.

    IRFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

    IRFC shares closed at 29.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 35.52% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,217.965,809.805,095.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,217.965,809.805,095.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.403.822.35
    Depreciation3.733.513.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.590.540.70
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.5329.715.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,183.715,772.235,084.05
    Other Income4.070.591.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,187.785,772.825,085.24
    Interest4,554.334,058.543,491.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,633.451,714.281,593.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,633.451,714.281,593.91
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,633.451,714.281,593.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,633.451,714.281,593.91
    Equity Share Capital13,068.5113,068.5113,068.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves31,073.6430,480.5926,436.17
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.311.22
    Diluted EPS1.251.311.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.311.22
    Diluted EPS1.251.311.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Indian Railway Finance Corporation #IRFC #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am