IRFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,217.96 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,217.96 crore in December 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 5,095.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,633.45 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 1,593.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,191.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 5,088.34 crore in December 2021.

IRFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

IRFC shares closed at 29.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 35.52% over the last 12 months.