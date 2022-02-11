IRFC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,095.96 crore, up 29.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,095.96 crore in December 2021 up 29.59% from Rs. 3,932.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,593.91 crore in December 2021 up 52.27% from Rs. 1,046.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,088.34 crore in December 2021 up 29.64% from Rs. 3,925.10 crore in December 2020.

IRFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

IRFC shares closed at 23.15 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)