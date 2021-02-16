IRFC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,932.39 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,932.39 crore in December 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 3,640.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,046.74 crore in December 2020 up 15.4% from Rs. 907.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,925.10 crore in December 2020 up 8.05% from Rs. 3,632.78 crore in December 2019.

IRFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2019.

IRFC shares closed at 25.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE)