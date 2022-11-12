IREDA September quarter profit rises 67% to Rs 184 crore

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Saturday posted 67 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 184.30 crore for September quarter 2022-23, mainly due to higher revenues.
In the year-ago period, the profit after tax was Rs 110.27 crore, according to a statement from Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.
Gross income rose to Rs 791.56 crore from Rs 682.94 crore.
IREDA's Net Non-Performing Assets (bad loans) were reduced to 2.72 per cent in the quarter under review from 4.87 per cent in the same period a year ago.
Its loan book stood at Rs 33,783.36 crore in the quarter as against Rs 28,856.48 crore earlier.