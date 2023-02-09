 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IREDA Q3 profit after tax rises 87% to over Rs 200 crore

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

The company had clocked a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 107.19 crore during October-December quarter of preceding 2021-22 fiscal, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) said in a statement.

IREDA said its total income rose by 17 per cent to Rs 868.98 crore from Rs 743.30 crore in the year ago quarter.

State-owned IREDA on Thursday posted a rise of 87 per cent in its profit after tax at Rs 200.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter, mainly on higher income.

Its total income rose by 17 per cent to Rs 868.98 crore from Rs 743.30 crore in the year ago quarter.

IREDA's net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) reduced to 2.03 per cent in the third quarter of FY23 from 6.26 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.