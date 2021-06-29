MARKET NEWS

IRCTC's profit after tax declines 23% to Rs 103 crore in March quarter

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations of Rs 135.14 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing to the BSE.

PTI
June 29, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
 
 
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

Total revenue dropped in January-March 2021 to Rs 358.25 crore, against Rs 595.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses decreased to Rs 216.17 crore, from Rs 402.90 crore a year ago.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd #IRCTC #Results
first published: Jun 29, 2021 09:02 pm

