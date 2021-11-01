IRCTC Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 404.94 crore, up 357.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.94 crore in September 2021 up 357.25% from Rs. 88.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.57 crore in September 2021 up 385.9% from Rs. 32.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.63 crore in September 2021 up 1460.18% from Rs. 14.59 crore in September 2020.

IRCTC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.91 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.04 in September 2020.

IRCTC shares closed at 845.70 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 135.89% returns over the last 6 months and 217.79% over the last 12 months.