IRCTC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 965.02 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 965.02 crore in March 2023 up 39.66% from Rs. 690.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.80 crore in March 2023 up 30.41% from Rs. 213.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.88 crore in March 2023 up 20.04% from Rs. 303.14 crore in March 2022.
IRCTC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.
|IRCTC shares closed at 645.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.68% returns over the last 6 months and -7.10% over the last 12 months.
|IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|965.02
|918.06
|690.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|965.02
|918.06
|690.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.52
|19.21
|12.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.02
|34.13
|25.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|-0.65
|0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.08
|67.72
|55.55
|Depreciation
|11.22
|10.37
|12.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|536.10
|471.85
|318.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|313.39
|315.43
|264.35
|Other Income
|39.27
|30.75
|25.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|352.66
|346.19
|290.18
|Interest
|3.90
|4.90
|2.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|348.76
|341.29
|287.21
|Exceptional Items
|25.85
|1.35
|-4.00
|P/L Before Tax
|374.60
|342.64
|283.20
|Tax
|95.80
|87.11
|69.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|278.80
|255.53
|213.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|278.80
|255.53
|213.78
|Equity Share Capital
|160.00
|160.00
|160.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.48
|3.19
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.48
|3.19
|2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.48
|3.19
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.48
|3.19
|2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited