IRCTC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 965.02 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 965.02 918.06 690.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 965.02 918.06 690.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 17.52 19.21 12.99 Purchase of Traded Goods 31.02 34.13 25.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 -0.65 0.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 56.08 67.72 55.55 Depreciation 11.22 10.37 12.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 536.10 471.85 318.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 313.39 315.43 264.35 Other Income 39.27 30.75 25.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 352.66 346.19 290.18 Interest 3.90 4.90 2.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 348.76 341.29 287.21 Exceptional Items 25.85 1.35 -4.00 P/L Before Tax 374.60 342.64 283.20 Tax 95.80 87.11 69.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 278.80 255.53 213.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 278.80 255.53 213.78 Equity Share Capital 160.00 160.00 160.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.48 3.19 2.67 Diluted EPS 3.48 3.19 2.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.48 3.19 2.67 Diluted EPS 3.48 3.19 2.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited