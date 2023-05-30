English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IRCTC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 965.02 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 965.02 crore in March 2023 up 39.66% from Rs. 690.96 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.80 crore in March 2023 up 30.41% from Rs. 213.78 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.88 crore in March 2023 up 20.04% from Rs. 303.14 crore in March 2022.
    IRCTC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.IRCTC shares closed at 645.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.68% returns over the last 6 months and -7.10% over the last 12 months.
    IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations965.02918.06690.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations965.02918.06690.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5219.2112.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.0234.1325.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.30-0.650.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.0867.7255.55
    Depreciation11.2210.3712.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses536.10471.85318.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax313.39315.43264.35
    Other Income39.2730.7525.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax352.66346.19290.18
    Interest3.904.902.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax348.76341.29287.21
    Exceptional Items25.851.35-4.00
    P/L Before Tax374.60342.64283.20
    Tax95.8087.1169.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities278.80255.53213.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.80255.53213.78
    Equity Share Capital160.00160.00160.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.483.192.67
    Diluted EPS3.483.192.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.483.192.67
    Diluted EPS3.483.192.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IRCTC #IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm