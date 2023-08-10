English
    IRCTC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.79 crore, up 17.5% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,001.79 crore in June 2023 up 17.5% from Rs. 852.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.22 crore in June 2023 down 5.42% from Rs. 245.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.20 crore in June 2023 up 10.67% from Rs. 345.35 crore in June 2022.

    IRCTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2022.

    IRCTC shares closed at 648.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -3.64% over the last 12 months.

    IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,001.79965.02852.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,001.79965.02852.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0217.5219.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.5331.0230.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.83-0.30-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.2756.0855.33
    Depreciation13.6911.2213.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses523.15536.10426.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax329.30313.39307.37
    Other Income39.2139.2724.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax368.51352.66331.78
    Interest4.133.902.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax364.38348.76329.30
    Exceptional Items-51.9025.85--
    P/L Before Tax312.48374.60329.30
    Tax80.2695.8083.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities232.22278.80245.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period232.22278.80245.52
    Equity Share Capital160.00160.00160.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.903.483.07
    Diluted EPS2.903.483.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.903.483.07
    Diluted EPS2.903.483.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

