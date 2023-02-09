English
    IRCTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore, up 69.95% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore in December 2022 up 69.95% from Rs. 540.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 208.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.56 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 295.47 crore in December 2021.

    IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations918.06805.80540.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations918.06805.80540.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.2119.2912.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.1325.0513.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.650.18-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.7266.3965.53
    Depreciation10.3718.5711.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses471.85390.02170.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax315.43286.30267.42
    Other Income30.7525.9916.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax346.19312.30283.72
    Interest4.904.832.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax341.29307.46281.54
    Exceptional Items1.35----
    P/L Before Tax342.64307.46281.54
    Tax87.1181.4372.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities255.53226.03208.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period255.53226.03208.81
    Equity Share Capital160.00160.00160.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.192.822.61
    Diluted EPS3.192.822.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.192.822.61
    Diluted EPS3.192.822.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
