IRCTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore, up 69.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 918.06 crore in December 2022 up 69.95% from Rs. 540.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 208.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.56 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 295.47 crore in December 2021.

IRCTC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2021.

IRCTC shares closed at 641.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -24.55% over the last 12 months.