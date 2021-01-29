IRCTC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.37 crore, down 68.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.37 crore in December 2020 down 68.66% from Rs. 715.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.09 crore in December 2020 down 62.06% from Rs. 205.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.51 crore in December 2020 down 59.42% from Rs. 284.68 crore in December 2019.

IRCTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.86 in December 2019.

IRCTC shares closed at 1,457.05 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.29% returns over the last 6 months and 38.94% over the last 12 months.