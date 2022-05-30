IRCTC Q4 net profit doubles to Rs 216 crore, revenue increases to Rs 690.9 crore

live bse live

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on May 30 posted a profit of Rs 216 crore in the quarter ending March 2022, which was over twice as compared to Rs 106.6 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The revenue in Q4 FY22 also doubled to 690.9 crore, as compared to Rs 338.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The EBITDA was up 92 percent YoY at Rs 278.5 crore, as compared to Rs 145 crore in the same period of the past fiscal. The EBIDTA margin, at 40.3 percent, was marginally lower as compared to 42.8 percent in the year-ago period.

The public sector company said its revenue from ticket bookings, via the internet, climbed to Rs 292.82 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 212.01 crore in the Q4 FY21.

The massive jump, during the quarter under review, was recorded in revenues through catering, which grew by around four-fold to Rs 266.12 crore. In the same period last year, the revenue via catering operations stood at Rs 67.38 crore.

The revenue clocked through the sale of Rail Neer, the flagship mineral water brand of IRCTC, climbed to Rs 51.88 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 27.80 crore in the year-ago period.

According to IRCTC, its business activities are "gradually coming on track in line with the lifting of restrictions as were imposed by the State and Central governments" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company informed the stock exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share, at face value of Rs 2 each, for the fiscal year 2021-22.





