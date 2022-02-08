IRCTC Q3 Results | Profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 209 crore on low base

IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 8 reported a sharp rise in its December quarter earnings with net profit rising 167.4 percent on-year and 32 percent sequentially, owing to a low base in the year-ago period and contribution from all the segments.

Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 208.81 crore, up from Rs 78.08 crore in corresponding period last fiscal and Rs 158.57 crore reported in September 2021 quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 540.21 crore, up 141 percent, compared to Rs 224.37 crore posted in the same period last fiscal. On a sequential basis, the topline growth was 33.40 percent, said the company in its BSE filing on Tuesday.

"The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. However, the business activities of the company are going gradually on track in line with the lifting of restrictions as were imposed by the State and Central governments," said IRCTC.

Internet ticketing segment, which contributed 58 percent to revenue, recorded more than double growth in business at Rs 312.86 crore for the December 2021 quarter, up from Rs 143 crore reported in the same period last fiscal.

Catering, the second largest segment in terms of business revenue, also clocked more than a double growth at Rs 104.65 crore in Q3FY22, against Rs 48.95 crore reported in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, EBTIDA came in at Rs 279.17 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, up by 195 percent compared to Rs 94.65 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

IRCTC said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for the financial year 2021-22, and has fixed February 18 as record date for the purpose of its payment.

The stock price settled at Rs 838.10 on the BSE, up 0.29 percent, with a market capitalisation of Rs 67,048 crore.