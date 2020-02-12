IRCTC Q3 profits jump nearly 3-fold to Rs 206 cr on strength in ticketing, Rail Neer, State Teertha businesses

State-owned Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 12 registered a healthy 179.66 percent (or 2.8-fold) year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit, driven by all segments.

Profit during the quarter stood at Rs 205.8 crore, up from Rs 73.59 crore in the same period last year. The sequential growth was 106.17 percent.

Revenue from operations grew by 64.59 percent year-on-year to Rs 715.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 and the same increased 39.5 percent sequentially, the company said in its BSE filing.

Operating numbers also remained strong with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growing 168.74 percent YoY (up 86.53 QoQ) to Rs 265.7 crore in Q3FY20.

EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 37.11 percent in the quarter ended December 2019, from 22.72 percent in Q3FY19 and 27.75 percent in Q2FY20.

Meanwhile, the company declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 10 per share, which is 100 percent of paid-up share capital.

The stock has been the best performer among IPOs as it surged 353 percent from its issue price of Rs 320 in four months given its monopolistic position in the railway's catering and ticket services. It closed at Rs 1,418.95, up 0.91 percent on the BSE.