 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IRCTC Q3: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 70%

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

IRCTC's consolidated revenue from operations increased 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period

Along with the Q3 results, the Board of Directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 9 reported a 22.3 percent on-year jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.

Net profit stood at Rs 208.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

IRCTC's standalone revenue from operations increased 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Along with the Q3 results, the Board of Directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.