    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    IRCTC Q3: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 70%

    IRCTC's consolidated revenue from operations increased 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
    Along with the Q3 results, the Board of Directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

    Along with the Q3 results, the Board of Directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

     
     
    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 9 reported a 22.3 percent on-year jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.

    Net profit stood at Rs 208.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

    IRCTC's standalone revenue from operations increased 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period.

    Along with the Q3 results, the Board of Directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.