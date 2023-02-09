IRCTC Q3: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 70%

Along with the Q3 results, the Board of Directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 9 reported a 22.3 percent on-year jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.

Net profit stood at Rs 208.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

IRCTC's standalone revenue from operations increased 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 16.7 percent to Rs 325.8 crore from Rs 279.2 crore in Q3 FY22.

However, EBITDA margin has fallen to 35.5 percent from 51.7 percent due to rising expenses in catering services and tourism businesses.

Breaking down the segmental performance, revenue from State Teertha increased 467 percent YoY to Rs 25.5 crore, revenue from catering jumped 276 percent YoY to Rs 394 crore. Revenue from Rail Neer and Tourism went up by 58 percent and 79 percent to Rs 79 crore and Rs 122 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, revenue from internet ticketing declined 3.8 percent YoY to Rs 301 crore.