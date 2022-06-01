HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IRCTC – Is this the right train to board as travel and tourism pick up?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

IRCTC, in a way, is a very unique offering. If the government does not tinker with its monopoly position, it deserves a look and investors should add the stock in the event of a meaningful correction

[Representative image: AP] Despite IRCTC's uniqueness, the valuation prima facie appears stretched
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
IRCTC (CMP: Rs 692, Market Cap: Rs 55,412 crore) has ended the last fiscal on a strong note with marginal impact of Omicron on Q4 numbers. It also saw a revival in its catering business and continued strength in Internet ticketing. Retrospective revenue share with the railways  for the packaged drinking water business suppressed the segment and the overall margins. With the stock down 18 percent in the past three-and-a-half months against a 5 percent decline in the Nifty...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers