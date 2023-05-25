English
    Ircon International Q4 net profit grows 25% to Rs 248.18 crore

    As on March 31, 2023, the company's total order book stood at Rs 35,195 crore.

    May 25, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST
    Ircon International Ltd on Thursday said it has posted a 25 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 248.18 crore during the March quarter, helped by higher income. It had clocked Rs 197.09 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the January-March quarter of the 2021-22 financial year (FY), Ircon International said in a statement.

    Total revenue of the company rose 31.72 per cent to Rs 3,773.97 crore from Rs 2,865.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. As on March 31, 2023, the company's total order book stood at Rs 35,195 crore.

    The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share on a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY23. State-owned Ircon International Ltd is a leading turnkey construction company. The company has executed projects operated in the areas of railway construction, including ballast less track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication.

