Ircon International Q3 net profit rises 53% to Rs 142 cr

Ircon International Ltd, a leading turnkey construction company, on Tuesday reported 52.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted consolidated of Rs 93.39 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a BSE filing.

However, the consolidated income of the company during October- December period declined to Rs 1,247.10 crore compared to Rs 1,264.35 crore in the year-ago period.