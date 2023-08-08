Ircon International Q1 results | Net profit surges 30% to Rs 187 crore; revenue at Rs 2,712 crore

Representative image.

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International on August 8 reported a 29.6 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 187.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

The infrastructure company reported a 35.7 percent on-year rise in its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter to Rs 2,712.2 crore.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Ircon International posted a net profit of Rs 144.6 crore on a topline of Rs 2,001.9 crore.

At the operating level, the company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) jumped 31.2 percent to Rs 208.8 crore in the first quarter.

The company's EBITDA margin stood at 7.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The total order book as on June 30, 2023, stands at Rs 32,486 crore, out of which railway segment is Rs 23,613 crore, highway Rs 6,906 crore, and others Rs 1,967 crore.

Ircon said that the share of orders it has won on a competitive bidding basis is consistently increasing and reached 55 percent of the total order book as of June 30, 2023.

Ircon is a Miniratna (Category - I) public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company. The core competence of Ircon is in railway and highway projects.