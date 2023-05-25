Ircon Internati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,669.93 crore, up 31.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,669.93 crore in March 2023 up 31.21% from Rs. 2,797.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.18 crore in March 2023 up 25.92% from Rs. 197.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.45 crore in March 2023 up 81.51% from Rs. 167.18 crore in March 2022.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 80.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 99.63% over the last 12 months.