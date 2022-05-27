 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ircon Internati Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,797.08 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,797.08 crore in March 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 2,260.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.09 crore in March 2022 up 6.35% from Rs. 185.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.18 crore in March 2022 down 41.15% from Rs. 284.07 crore in March 2021.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2021.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 38.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.66% over the last 12 months.

Ircon International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,797.08 1,638.91 2,260.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,797.08 1,638.91 2,260.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 180.45 163.96 136.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -64.37 -81.72 43.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.42 67.99 55.99
Depreciation 9.18 6.12 6.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,519.44 1,381.92 1,847.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.96 100.64 170.59
Other Income 68.04 70.20 107.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.00 170.84 277.98
Interest 4.11 1.73 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.89 169.11 276.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.89 169.11 276.12
Tax -43.20 39.21 90.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 197.09 129.90 185.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 197.09 129.90 185.33
Equity Share Capital 188.10 188.10 94.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.38 1.97
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.38 1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.38 1.97
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.38 1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Ircon Internati #IRCON International #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 08:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.