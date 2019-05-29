Ircon Internati Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.79 crore, up 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,532.79 crore in March 2019 up 1.99% from Rs. 1,502.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in March 2019 down 56.41% from Rs. 219.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.96 crore in March 2019 down 25.74% from Rs. 311.03 crore in March 2018.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 427.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months