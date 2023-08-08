Ircon Internati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,625.64 crore, up 38.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,625.64 crore in June 2023 up 38.4% from Rs. 1,897.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.66 crore in June 2023 up 31.29% from Rs. 123.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.34 crore in June 2023 up 41.72% from Rs. 168.18 crore in June 2022.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2022.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 101.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.38% returns over the last 6 months and 158.38% over the last 12 months.