    Ircon Internati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,625.64 crore, up 38.4% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,625.64 crore in June 2023 up 38.4% from Rs. 1,897.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.66 crore in June 2023 up 31.29% from Rs. 123.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.34 crore in June 2023 up 41.72% from Rs. 168.18 crore in June 2022.

    Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2022.

    Ircon Internati shares closed at 101.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.38% returns over the last 6 months and 158.38% over the last 12 months.

    Ircon International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,625.643,669.931,897.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,625.643,669.931,897.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.47141.8070.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.8217.89-16.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.9372.3955.31
    Depreciation8.6617.396.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,286.653,238.441,679.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.11182.02101.67
    Other Income67.57104.0459.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.68286.06161.42
    Interest2.081.601.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax227.60284.46160.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax227.60284.46160.22
    Tax65.9436.2837.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.66248.18123.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.66248.18123.13
    Equity Share Capital188.10188.10188.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.722.641.31
    Diluted EPS1.722.641.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.722.641.31
    Diluted EPS1.722.641.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

