 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ircon Internati Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,897.20 crore, up 80.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,897.20 crore in June 2022 up 80.5% from Rs. 1,051.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.13 crore in June 2022 up 45.37% from Rs. 84.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.18 crore in June 2022 up 36.38% from Rs. 123.32 crore in June 2021.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2021.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 39.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.09% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.

Ircon International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,897.20 2,797.08 1,051.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,897.20 2,797.08 1,051.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.64 180.45 80.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.40 -64.37 -63.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.31 62.42 54.80
Depreciation 6.76 9.18 6.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,679.22 2,519.44 907.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.67 89.96 64.84
Other Income 59.75 68.04 52.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 161.42 158.00 117.24
Interest 1.20 4.11 3.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 160.22 153.89 114.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 160.22 153.89 114.15
Tax 37.09 -43.20 29.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.13 197.09 84.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.13 197.09 84.70
Equity Share Capital 188.10 188.10 188.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 2.10 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.31 2.10 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 2.10 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.31 2.10 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Ircon Internati #IRCON International #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.