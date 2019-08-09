Ircon Internati Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.83 crore, up 59.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,120.83 crore in June 2019 up 59.18% from Rs. 704.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.23 crore in June 2019 down 13.22% from Rs. 162.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.86 crore in June 2019 up 79.31% from Rs. 124.29 crore in June 2018.

Ircon Internati EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.30 in June 2018.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 354.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months