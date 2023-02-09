 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ircon Internati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore, up 36.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore in December 2022 up 36.48% from Rs. 1,638.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.42 crore in December 2022 up 75.07% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.75 crore in December 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 176.96 crore in December 2021.

Ircon International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,236.86 2,117.21 1,638.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,236.86 2,117.21 1,638.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.51 84.13 163.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.28 -4.17 -81.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.21 67.79 67.99
Depreciation 6.80 6.78 6.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,895.38 1,816.19 1,381.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.68 146.49 100.64
Other Income 93.27 83.37 70.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.95 229.86 170.84
Interest 2.00 4.30 1.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 212.95 225.56 169.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 212.95 225.56 169.11
Tax -14.47 47.46 39.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 227.42 178.10 129.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 227.42 178.10 129.90
Equity Share Capital 188.10 188.10 188.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 1.89 1.38
Diluted EPS 2.42 1.89 1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 1.89 1.38
Diluted EPS 2.42 1.89 1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
