Ircon Internati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore, up 36.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore in December 2022 up 36.48% from Rs. 1,638.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.42 crore in December 2022 up 75.07% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.75 crore in December 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 176.96 crore in December 2021.