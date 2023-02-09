English
    Ircon Internati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore, up 36.48% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore in December 2022 up 36.48% from Rs. 1,638.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.42 crore in December 2022 up 75.07% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.75 crore in December 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 176.96 crore in December 2021.

    Ircon International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,236.862,117.211,638.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,236.862,117.211,638.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.5184.13163.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.28-4.17-81.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.2167.7967.99
    Depreciation6.806.786.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,895.381,816.191,381.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.68146.49100.64
    Other Income93.2783.3770.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.95229.86170.84
    Interest2.004.301.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax212.95225.56169.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax212.95225.56169.11
    Tax-14.4747.4639.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities227.42178.10129.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period227.42178.10129.90
    Equity Share Capital188.10188.10188.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.421.891.38
    Diluted EPS2.421.891.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.421.891.38
    Diluted EPS2.421.891.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited