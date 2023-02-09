Ircon Internati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore, up 36.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,236.86 crore in December 2022 up 36.48% from Rs. 1,638.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.42 crore in December 2022 up 75.07% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.75 crore in December 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 176.96 crore in December 2021.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2021.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 57.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.57% returns over the last 6 months and 28.62% over the last 12 months.