Ircon Internati Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,638.91 crore, up 31.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,638.91 crore in December 2021 up 31.7% from Rs. 1,244.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021 up 25.95% from Rs. 103.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.96 crore in December 2021 up 22.94% from Rs. 143.94 crore in December 2020.

Ircon Internati EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2020.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 44.80 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -5.94% over the last 12 months.