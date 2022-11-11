Ircon Internati Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,238.85 crore, up 46.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,238.85 crore in September 2022 up 46.98% from Rs. 1,523.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.18 crore in September 2022 up 38.3% from Rs. 125.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.63 crore in September 2022 up 34.21% from Rs. 198.67 crore in September 2021.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 48.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.04% returns over the last 6 months and -0.82% over the last 12 months.