    Ircon Internati Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,238.85 crore, up 46.98% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,238.85 crore in September 2022 up 46.98% from Rs. 1,523.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.18 crore in September 2022 up 38.3% from Rs. 125.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.63 crore in September 2022 up 34.21% from Rs. 198.67 crore in September 2021.

    Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

    Ircon Internati shares closed at 48.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.04% returns over the last 6 months and -0.82% over the last 12 months.

    Ircon International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,238.852,001.911,523.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,238.852,001.911,523.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.1370.6486.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.54-16.4043.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.4859.7867.54
    Depreciation23.9323.7422.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,887.171,727.941,185.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.68136.21116.28
    Other Income67.0266.5359.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.70202.74175.76
    Interest31.1928.8916.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax211.51173.85159.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax211.51173.85159.30
    Tax51.6941.9343.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.82131.92116.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.82131.92116.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.3612.659.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates174.18144.57125.94
    Equity Share Capital188.10188.10188.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.851.541.34
    Diluted EPS1.851.541.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.541.34
    Diluted EPS1.851.541.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:14 pm