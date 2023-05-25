Ircon Internati Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,780.66 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,780.66 crore in March 2023 up 28.05% from Rs. 2,952.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.49 crore in March 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 241.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.16 crore in March 2023 up 46.47% from Rs. 243.16 crore in March 2022.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2022.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 80.14 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.69% returns over the last 6 months and 102.89% over the last 12 months.