    Ircon Internati Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,780.66 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,780.66 crore in March 2023 up 28.05% from Rs. 2,952.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.49 crore in March 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 241.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.16 crore in March 2023 up 46.47% from Rs. 243.16 crore in March 2022.

    Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2022.

    Ircon Internati shares closed at 80.14 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.69% returns over the last 6 months and 102.89% over the last 12 months.

    Ircon International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,780.662,346.512,952.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,780.662,346.512,952.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.3495.18180.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.8948.65-64.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.7574.1167.45
    Depreciation35.6924.1026.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,359.531,961.792,583.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.46142.68158.68
    Other Income173.0175.4058.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.47218.08216.80
    Interest33.2231.1323.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax287.25186.95193.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax287.25186.95193.26
    Tax44.23-12.08-20.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities243.02199.03214.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period243.02199.03214.00
    Minority Interest0.01-0.010.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.46-9.0327.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates256.49189.99241.88
    Equity Share Capital188.10188.10188.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.732.022.57
    Diluted EPS2.732.022.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.732.022.57
    Diluted EPS2.732.022.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

