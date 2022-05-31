Ircon Internati Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,952.59 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,952.59 crore in March 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 2,421.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.88 crore in March 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 170.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.16 crore in March 2022 down 22.58% from Rs. 314.08 crore in March 2021.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2021.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 39.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and -16.44% over the last 12 months.